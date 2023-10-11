Birkenstock's stock falls nearly 13% in trading debut, ends well below IPO price

Iconic German sandal maker Birkenstock Holdings Ltd.’s stock fell 12.6% in its trading debut Wednesday, signaling that investors remain cautious about new deals and the casual-footwear market remains competitive.
The deal was expected to prove the latest test for the IPO market, which recently saw three key deals perform strongly on their first day of trade, only to fall back in subsequent sessions. “Since investors have been burned by many of the IPOs and SPACs from the last few years, there is a common theme of waiting “until the dust settles,” said Tom Bruni, senior writer at StockTwits, a social platform for investors and traders.
Birkenstock clearly has its fans, as its customers are brand loyal, with 70% of existing U.S. consumers, for example, purchasing at least two pairs of its shoes, according to its filing documents. But as Kyle Rodda, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com, said the Birkenstock deal was to be a good measure of broader market sentiment and sentiment toward consumer-sensitive stocks. headtopics.com
The valuation of around $8.6 billion also looks rich, he said. Based on the company’s latest revenue release, the stock’s price-to-sales ratio is above 6, “which is at the higher end of comparable consumer discretionary companies on Wall Street.
David Trainer, Chief Executive of independent equity research company New Constructs, said ahead of the deal that the valuation was far too high, noting that it was higher than peers such as Skechers USA Inc. SKX, -0.39%, Crocs Inc. CROX, -0.41% and Steve Madden Ltd. SHOO, +1.17%. headtopics.com
“While Birkenstock is profitable, we think it is fair to say that the $8.7 billion valuation mark is too high, especially for a company that was valued at just $4.3 billion in early 2021. Not a whole lot has changed since then,” Trainer said in a report.