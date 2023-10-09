Birkenstock's looming IPO is expected to become the next test of investor appetite for deals

The initial-public-offering market is gearing up for the arrival of the Birkenstock deal, with the iconic German sandal maker expected to price its stock later Tuesday for a Wednesday debut.
Birkenstock is planning to offer 32.3 million shares priced at $44 to $49 each. The company would raise $1.58 billion at the top of that range at a valuation of $9.2 billion. Read more: Birkenstock is going public: 5 things to know about the iconic German sandal maker’s IPO designs
Even before the current hostilities in Israel broke out, the market had seen three key deals lose some of their luster in the days immediately following their debuts. Chip maker Arm Holdings Ltd. ARM, +0.31% ; Klaviyo KVYO, +3.56%, a digital marketing company; and Instacart, which trades as Maplebear Inc. CART, -3.18% ; all enjoyed strong gains on their first day of trade but pared those in the following sessions. Instacart was quoted at $24.10 on Monday, well below its issue price of $30.
A small, pre-revenue company called Gamer Pakistan Inc. GPAK, -44.25%, meanwhile, was down 29% in its first day of trade on Monday. The company raised $6.8 million in its initial public offering by selling 1.7 million shares. With 25.6 million shares outstanding, the company had a valuation of $102.4 million at the IPO price. The stock is trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GPAK.