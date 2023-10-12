Birkenstock's IPO is set to boost another footwear stock by 65%, analyst says

Birkenstock 's recent initial public offering (IPO) is expected to help boost shares of British footwear brand Dr. Martens , according to Investec analysts. German shoe brand Birkenstock's debut on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this week has given investors and analysts insight into the financials and metrics of a sizeable single-brand footwear company for the first time.

Both companies have a vertically integrated production model and a multi-channel distribution strategy focused on direct-to-consumer sales. However, they also differ as Birkenstock owns its five factories in Germany , while Dr. Martens subcontracts the manufacturing of most of its products across seven countries.

