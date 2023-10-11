Birkenstock debuta en bolsa a 46 dólares por acción

Birkenstock Holding Ltd., de 249 años de antigüedad, se cotizará con el nombre de “BIRK”. Ha vendido 10,8 millones de acciones desde su oferta, recaudando 495 millones de dólares. Sus acciones vendieron otros 21,5 millones de títulos. El primer calzado de la compañía fue elaborado por Johann Adam Birkenstock en Alemania en 1774.

Las sandalias han sido por mucho tiempo denigradas como la antítesis de la moda fina, pero tienen sus fans y recibieron un impulso en la película “Barbie”. La oferta pública inicial (OPI) de Birkenstock será la cuarta en Estados Unidos en el último mes, después de Arm Holdings, Klaviyo e Instacart.

Birkenstock set for its stock market debut as Wall Street trades in its wingtips for sandalsBirkenstock is making its debut on the stock market as Wall Street trades in its wingtips for sandals for a day.

Jim Cramer says investors should take wait-and-see approach with Birkenstock IPOCNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors they may be wise to sit out Wednesday's Birkenstock IPO.

Birkenstock's looming IPO is expected to become the next test of investor appetite for dealsDeal is expected to price later Tuesday, coming at a time of weak aftermarket performance by recent deals