Bipartisan Tally Shows Johnson's Willingness to Work with Democrats

The bipartisan tally, 336-95, showed Johnson’s willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind and work with Democrats to keep government running.

The bipartisan tally, 336-95, showed Johnson’s willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind and work with Democrats to keep government running. The bipartisan tally — 336-95 with 93 Republicans voting no — showed Johnson’s willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind and work with Democrats to temporarily keep government running — the same political move that cost the last House speaker, of Louisiana appeared on track for a temporarily better outcome.

His approach, which the Senate is expected to approve by week’s end, effectively pushes a final showdown over government funding to the new year. “Making sure that government stays in operation is a matter of conscience for all of us. We owe that to the American people," Johnson said earlier Tuesday at a news conference at the Capitol.that led to McCarthy's ouster — angry, frustrated, hard-right GOP lawmakers rejected his approach, demanded budget cuts and voted against the pla

