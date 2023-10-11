Bipartisan resolution to support Israel has over 400 co-sponsors, Texas congressman says

Michael McCaul talks to reporters after a classified closed-door briefing about Hamas' attack on Israel for members of the House of Representatives in the Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium on Oct. 11, 2023 in Washington, D.C.A Texas congressman is touting a proposed resolution in support of Israel that has gained widespread support on both sides of the aisle.

At least 1,200 people have died and 2,900 others have been injured in Israel after Hamas launched a surprisefrom air, land and sea on Saturday, Israeli authorities said. Palestinian authorities said at least 1,100 people have died and another 5,339 have been injured in Gaza in the wake of retaliatory airstrikes launched by the Israel Defense Forces.

EVA PILGRIM: So the Israeli defense minister ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. You and about 400 of your colleagues introduced this legislation showing support for Israel. headtopics.com

McCAUL: Well, I'm getting ready to walk over to our elections after this interview. I hope we have a speaker. We want to get this bill on the floor, and we're looking at ways by unanimous consent to get it on the floor. And then we also need to look at a supplemental package for Israel. What they need right now is to replenish the Iron Dome with intercepts. headtopics.com

Tears, and resolve, grip the Jewish community of North Texas as Israel-Hamas war continuesMore than 1,600 people have died on both sides. Tuesday afternoon, President Biden confirmed that 14 of the victims are American.