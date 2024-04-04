Bipartisan Group No Labels Ends Efforts for Third-Party Presidential Ticket

No Labels , the bipartisan group working towards a third-party presidential ticket , has announced the end of its efforts due to the inability to find candidates with a credible path to winning the White House .

The group will remain engaged during the upcoming divisive presidential election, promoting dialogue and calling out bad faith actions.

