BiP’s Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt’s Relationship Timeline

“It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do,” Loch toldWendt noted at the time that the duo “just enjoy each other’s company.
"It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do," Loch toldWendt noted at the time that the duo “just enjoy each other's company.
“Astrid and baby boy are doing great and ready to come home today,” Wendt wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our new favorite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother. headtopics.com