BiP’s Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt’s Relationship Timeline

“It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do,” Loch toldWendt noted at the time that the duo “just enjoy each other’s company.

"It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do," Loch toldWendt noted at the time that the duo “just enjoy each other's company.

“Astrid and baby boy are doing great and ready to come home today,” Wendt wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our new favorite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother. headtopics.com

Read more:

usweekly »

BiP’s Astrid Loch Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Kevin Wendt‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Astrid Loch gave birth to her second child with Kevin Wendt after undergoing IVF

Kevin McCarthy says 'nothing the House can' do until new speaker electedFormer speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy said that the House is essentially paralyzed until a new speaker is elected, and forecasts that a replacement could be a ways away.

What Doomed Kevin McCarthyIt may have been shocking. But the ouster was inevitable.

10 Yellowstone Scenes That Prove Kevin Costner's John Dutton Is The Real VillainYellowstone explores morally complex characters, including Kevin Costner's John Dutton. There are scenes that indicate he may be the show's villain.

Latest line: A good week for Laphonza Butler, a bad week for Kevin McCarthyCalifornia gains a new U.S. senator, and loses a Speaker of the House