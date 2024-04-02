Biotech Company LyGenesis Doses First Human Patient with Donated Liver Cells

After a decade of development, the biotech company LyGenesis has announced that for the first time, a human patient has been dosed with a cocktail of donated liver cells to — hopefully — transform one of their lymph nodes into a small but functioning liver., in a Phase 2a clinical trial that will see 12 adults with end-stage liver disease (ESLD) receive the treatment. Each year, about 4.5 million adults in the US are diagnosed with liver disease and over 50,000 die from it,.

By growing even just a little amount of liver mass, the treatment could provide significant relief to severely ill patients who can't receive a transplant.But the researchers say that they can use these discarded livers, needing only a small number of extracted cells called hepatocytes for each treatment. That means that a single one of these discarded organs could provide enough material to treat up to 75 peopl

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



futurism / 🏆 85. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company saysThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group to become publicly traded companyEXCLUSIVE: Shareholders voted Friday to make Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, a publicly traded entity, Fox News Digital has learned.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Trump's Social Media Company Will Go Public After Merger With Shell Company Is ApprovedBut Trump wouldn't be able to immediately cash out his windfall.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

SEC tests insider-trading theory at trial of ex-Bay Area biotech executiveSecurities traders and lawyers are closely watching the San Francisco case of Matthew Panuwat, the SEC’s first attempt to pursue so-called shadow trading.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

From 'Speed Dating' To ‘Pull’ Strategies: Pharma-Biotech CollaborationBy Carl Foster, CBO, Standigm. Read Carl T. Foster's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

DSM-Firmenich Partners With Biotech Startup to Create Natural Scent IngredientsDSM-Firmenich teams with biotech startup Interstellar Lab to develop natural scent ingredients.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »