Biotech Company LyGenesis Doses First Human Patient with Donated Liver Cells

After a decade of development, the biotech company LyGenesis has announced that for the first time, a human patient has been dosed with a cocktail of donated liver cells to — hopefully — transform one of their lymph nodes into a small but functioning liver., in a Phase 2a clinical trial that will see 12 adults with end-stage liver disease (ESLD) receive the treatment. Each year, about 4.5 million adults in the US are diagnosed with liver disease and over 50,000 die from it,.
By growing even just a little amount of liver mass, the treatment could provide significant relief to severely ill patients who can't receive a transplant.But the researchers say that they can use these discarded livers, needing only a small number of extracted cells called hepatocytes for each treatment. That means that a single one of these discarded organs could provide enough material to treat up to 75 peopl
