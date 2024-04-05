Binance Web3 Wallet Launches Airdrop Event with BEVM

Binance Web3 Wallet has launched a joint airdrop event with the BTC Layer2 project BEVM . Users who complete tasks on BEVM through Binance Web3 Wallet will receive an exclusive airdrop of BEVM tokens. BEVM is an EVM-compatible Bitcoin layer2 based on Taproot Consensus and uses BTC as gas.

It recently completed a ten-million dollar funding round and launched its mainnet on March 28.

Binance Web3 Wallet BEVM Bitcoin Airdrop EVM Taproot Consensus Funding Round Mainnet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitget Wallet Reaches 20 Million Users, Becoming the Fourth Largest Global Web3 WalletCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Bloom launches omnichain wallet, a new standard for Web3 UXBloom Labs, a Web3 wallet startup, today launched Bloom: a secure wallet hub for trading tokens and NFTs, discovering new dApps, and optimising defi investments. Now available for download on Mac, Windows, and Linux from Bloom’s website

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Cardano Web3 Wallet Lace Gets Game-Changing Release: DetailsCardano light wallet platform Lace receives exciting new features and improvements

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Google Wallet is rolling out support for Apple Wallet pass filesJohanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Binance Exec Escapes Detention in Nigeria, More Trouble for Binance?Binance executive escapes Nigerian detention, destination unknown

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Binance Labs Quietly Transitions to Independent Entity From BinanceCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »