Binance Web3 Wallet Launches Airdrop Event with BEVM

Binance Web3 Wallet has launched a joint airdrop event with the BTC Layer2 project BEVM . Users who complete tasks on BEVM through Binance Web3 Wallet will receive an exclusive airdrop of BEVM tokens. BEVM is an EVM-compatible Bitcoin layer2 based on Taproot Consensus and uses BTC as gas.
It recently completed a ten-million dollar funding round and launched its mainnet on March 28.
Binance Web3 Wallet BEVM Bitcoin Airdrop EVM Taproot Consensus Funding Round Mainnet
