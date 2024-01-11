Binance Study Reveals Gender Disparity in Blockchain Startup Funding

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released a study analyzing the latest trends in the blockchain startup funding landscape and their influence on gender-based disparity in investment patterns. The study encompassed two years and relied on both qualitative and quantitative data to give a clear overview of the gap in funding received by male and female-led startups.

The purpose of this research was to highlight existing issues with gender inequality in the industry and give insights into its potential solutions. Overall, fundraising by blockchain startups fell by 70.1% per quarter between Q1 2022 and Q3 2023. During the study period, blockchain startups raised $27.85 billion, with female-led blockchain startups securing only 6.34% of the overall funding. The number of female-led blockchain startups has fallen by 45.2% since the beginning of 2022 but is already showing a recovery





