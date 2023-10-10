Binance freezes Hamas-linked accounts after Israeli request

Crypto exchange Binance has frozen accounts linked to Hamas militants as per requests from Israeli law enforcement.

According to an Oct. 10 WeChat post by Yi He, the exchange’s co-founder, the freeze is targeted toward Hamas and not the people of Palestine. As stated by He: “Hamas is a designated terrorist organization by the United Nations. Therefore, any organization, including banks and trading platforms, will need to cooperate on the receipt of freeze requests. This is not something Binance can decide on its own.

Yi He further explained that no trading platforms can refuse such requests: “Palestine has an organized government. Hamas is a local militant group. They kill civilians; that’s the problem. Hamas is not Palestine; the freeze is targeted towards Hamas, not Palestine.“that Israeli officials froze the crypto accounts of Hamas militants with the help of Binance. headtopics.com

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in many American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East. Palestinian Americans planned to rally Sunday outside of the Israeli consulates in in Atlanta and Chicago. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to lead a Jewish community gathering in support of Israel at a synagogue in San Francisco. A pro-Palestinian march was planned for Times Square Sunday afternoon. Democra

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in many American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attackSupporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East