Binance Founder Pleads Guilty and Resigns in Deal with U.S. Government

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao will resign from the firm and has pleaded guilty to violating criminal law as part of a deal with the government of the United States. Zhao’s resignation deal includes him pleading guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act, which deals with U.S. anti-money-laundering law. The 46-year-old Zhao, who doesn't live in the U.S.

, appeared in person on Tuesday in Seattle federal court, where he entered the guilty plea, Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a press conference announcing the action. The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to pay more than $4 billion in fines to settle civil accusations from federal regulators. The settlement with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network alone is for $3.4 billion, which is the largest settlement in Treasury Department history. Binance settled with the Treasury Department over violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs, according to the departmen





dcexaminer » / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Binance Announces Web3 Wallet at Binance Blockchain Week 2023 in IstanbulCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Binance founder CZ’s fortune gets slashed $12B, while SBF is still at $0The net worth of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao shrunk by $11.9 billion on with the crypto kingpin now worth $17.3 billion and landing in 95th place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Binance Founder CZ's Wealth Falls About $12B as Trading Revenue Slumps: BloombergJamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Has Been Found Guilty of FraudThe founder of crypto exchange FTX, once crypto’s golden child, has been found guilty on all counts of fraud.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Live Updates: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty of FraudSam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven charges by a jury in New York.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on seven charges of fraud and conspiracyA federal jury has found Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, guilty on all seven counts of fraud and conspiracy he was charged with in relation to the downfall of his cryptocurrency exchange.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »