Binance Faces Challenges with $4 Billion Fine and CEO Resignation

The largest crypto exchange in the world has been hit by probably the biggest blow to ever impact a player in the industry. That's both financially, with a $4 billion fine, and metaphysically, with its CEO stepping down. Yet Binance isn't going anywhere, for now at least. The exchange already has its new CEO Richard Teng in place (a former regulator, to send the right message of course), and it's still listing memecoins with 50X leverage like nothing happened.
So the real question is how will Binance fare going forward? Will the exchange follow in BitMEX's footsteps, which lost market dominance after its founding team was charged with illegally operating a crypto derivatives platform? Or will it shrug off the blows and continue marching on? In general, crypto observers and industry players disagreed on the direction that the exchange could head toward, with some predicting growth in its market share, some anticipating a decline and some neutral. But what they largely agreed on was the notion that it would be a gradual move whichever way it goes, rather than a sudden, major shif
