Binance extra cautious in UK with new domain launch to avoid regulatory troubles

Binance has launched a new domain for UK users, this time with extra care to remain in compliance with regulations. The exchange partnered with a UK player for marketing and communications for its expertise in the new Financial Promotions Rules. However, certain offerings have also been stricken off the catalog for the country’s users. Changes implemented beginning October 8.

Nevertheless, the exchange’s bone of contention with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to abound, despite the involvement of stablecoin issuer Circle. The Exchange is also facing multiple charges for law violations, including facilitating trades in crypto that the SEC deemed “unregistered securities”, such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and the Binance stablecoin BUSD.

