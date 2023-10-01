Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB struggles will end after reclaiming $228

Shiba Inu price stagnancy brings investors’ losses to a 28-month high

Shiba Inu has been rather dormant these past four weeks, which is bearing a negative impact on the investors. The meme coin market has been struggling to make headlines as the lack of increase in altcoin’s market value has left investors in peril, which is now driving them to pull back and wait until SHIB starts rising again.

LDO sees lowest cumulative volume in ten months as Lido DAO price struggles to breach key barrier Lido DAO price is up over the past day as the market shifted its stance despite the SEC announcing a delay in the spot Bitcoin ETF applications of BlackRock among other applicants. However, this one-day rise is not enough for the likes of LDO that have been failing in recovering for a few weeks now.

THORChain leaps 12% with soaring open interest as RUNE targets a peak of its current range THORChain is testing a crucial multi-month obstacle after a remarkable climb.

Price analysis 9/29: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, SOL, TON, DOT, MATICBitcoin is holding $26,000 and confident traders are beginning to take on a bit of risk by buying altcoins. Is the market reversing its trend?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $2,700 on Binance: CEO CZ Breaks SilenceBTC price hits six-year low on major crypto exchange, CEO sheds light on this Bitcoin drama

Ethereum dominates developer activity in US; BNB Chain in Europe, AsiaEthereum dominates developer activity across the U.S., while BNB Chain leads in Europe and Asia, according to Chainstack.

Memeinator Announced: Taking on the Meme Coin Market With a $1 Billion VisionHaving already raised $500K in less than 48 hours, Memeinator has already stormed through to stage 3 of its presale, on its relentless mission to redefine

Memeinator announced: Taking on the meme coin market with a $1B visionIn less than 48 hours, Memeinator has soared past the $500K mark, propelling itself into stage 3 of its presale, demonstrating its relentless commitment to reshaping the meme coin landscape

- Memeinator ICO Positions Itself to Dominate The Meme Coin MarketSince 2020, the meme coin market has been one of the most interesting crypto phenomena to watch. Currently commanding roughly 1.5% of the entire crypto

The move has completed the altcoin's recovery rally following the 15% fall of September 27. RUNE has outperformed the broader market, with Bitcoin and Ethereum recording only up to 3% in daily gains.

Chainlink and Australia’s ANZ Bank issue AUD-stablecoin to successfully test interoperability

Chainlink put itself on the map with the help of its real-time data-feeding Oracles and is now in the spotlight for its interoperability protocol. Through this protocol, the blockchain project intends to not only connect two or five chains but also create the world’s largest liquidity layer, starting with Australia’s second-largest bank.

Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.