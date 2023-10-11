Binance CEO CZ Steps Down After Pleading Guilty to Criminal Charges

As agonizing as FTX’s collapse was for many in crypto, the exchange’s former billionaire CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being found guilty of criminal charges was a cathartic event for some, seen as setting the stage for the building of a new era. Now, another one-time crypto wunderkind, Binance’s CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao has been forced to step down as head of an even bigger company after pleading guilty to criminal charges in the United States. Binance also pled guilty while agreeing to pay $4.

3 billion for wrongdoing. One question on many people’s minds is what does it all mean? The number of high-profile crypto stars being held accountable for wrongdoing have piled up including Alex Mashinsky, Do Kwon and Bankman-Fried. But CZ has probably been the most powerful of all as head of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and now he is exiting Binance for "mistakes" he admits makin





