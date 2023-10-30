Billy The Kid's Regulators Gang: 8 Members Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Several real-life members of The Regulators are depicted in the MGM series Billy the Kid. The Regulators were one of the opposing sides in the historic Lincoln County War that took place in Old Western New Mexico in 1878. The legendary outlaw Billy the Kid, also known as William H.
Billy the Kid season 2, episode 3 portrays the real-life circumstances in which the Regulators officially banded together. After tensions between Tunstall and Santa Fe Ring member Lawrence Murphy reached an all-time high in the fight for complete ownership and commercialization of Lincoln County, Murphy and his business partner James Dolan ordered the Jesse Evans Gang to kill Tunstall in cold blood.
RELATED:Did Billy The Kid Really Kill 21 Men? Every Confirmed Kill By The Real Western Outlaw Explained 8 William H. Bonney William H. Bonney was arguably the most passionate member of the Regulators who was personally affected by the loss of his mentor, John Tunstall. Despite only being a few years older than Billy, Tunstall offered the morally complex outlaw a second chance at life to pursue an honest living outside of violence and crime. As a result, Billy the Kid felt indebted to Tunstall and was a loyal supporter of his beliefs and business ventures.
7 Dick Brewer Richard "Dick" Brewer was actually the official first leader of The Regulators and is often considered the founder of the group following Tunstall's death. Brewer is depicted in the MGM series as the trusted manager of Tunstall's general store, bank, and livestock on his personal cattle ranch in Lincoln County. Brewer was actually born in Vermont and lived in Wisconsin and Missouri before settling in New Mexico.
6 Charlie Bowdre Charlie Bowdre was also a loyal member of the Tunstall faction and member of the Regulators alongside Billy the Kid and Dick Brewer. While his character hasn't been explored in much depth in the MGM series, the real-life Bowdre was considered a knowledgeable farmer and was not privy to a life of violence and crime like Billy was.