Billy The Kid & Jesse James' True History Explained: Did The Western Outlaws Meet In Real Life?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Billy the Kid was one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West, raising the question of whether he ever crossed paths with another infamous cowboy, Jesse James. Both Billy the Kid and Jesse James have been depicted in dozens of film and television series that have adapted and dramatized their legendary tales of violent crime in the United States.

The most recent film adaptation that centers on Jesse James is 2007's The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford which stars Brady Pitt as the outlaw. The film is widely considered one of the most accurate portrayals of Jesse James and his eventual killer Robert Ford (Casey Affleck). Billy the Kid suffered a similar fate as Jesse James, having been ambushed and murdered by his former friend turned lawman Pat Garrett.

Billy The Kid & Jesse James' Crimes Mostly Occurred In Different Parts Of The Country The majority of Billy the Kid's crimes occurred while he was living in New Mexico while some also took place in Arizona, including his first known kill. Billy the Kid was an integral part of the Lincoln County War in New Mexico and committed several murders through combat, including multiple members of the Jesse Evans Gang who worked for the powerful businessmen Lawrence Murphy and James Dolan. headtopics.com

Jesse James died only one year after Billy the Kid in 1882 after being shot in the back of the head by Robert Ford. Jesse James was older than Billy the Kid at the time of his death at 34 years old. Had both of the Old West gunslingers lived longer, they might have had a better chance of crossing paths. The majority of Jesse James bank and train robberies occurred in the Midwest in states such as Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Even with the willingness of the MGM series to stray away from the historical and mythical accounts of Billy the Kid for the sake of entertainment, including Jesse James in the series would likely be too much of a logical stretch for viewers to go along with. headtopics.com

