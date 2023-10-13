Billy The Kid Cast & Character Guide

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Billy the Kid season 2 expands on its talented cast of characters from season 1. While season 1 of the MGM+ series chronicled the early years and rise of Billy the Kid into one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West, season 2 sets the stage for a well-established William H.

Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans Daniel Webber plays Jesse Evans, based on the actual outlaw and gunslinger of the Old West. In Billy the Kid season 1, Jesse and Billy become close friends and allies. In fact, Jesse provided Billy with several job opportunities that bent on both sides of the law.

Vincent Walsh as Lawrence G. Murphy Vincent Walsh is an Irish actor who plays the formidable and often drunk Lawrence G. Murphy in Billy the Kid. Murphy's House is determined to take over the territory of Lincoln County, New Mexico despite the efforts of Englishman John Tunstall. headtopics.com

Shaun Benson as John Riley Shaun Benson plays John Riley in Billy the Kid, the right-hand man and enforcer of Lawrence G. Murphy. Riley is seen as an instigator and is very prone to resorting to violence as a direct method to accomplish his objectives. Benson has a decorated acting career, having appeared in more than 80 notable films and television series.

Pepe Johnson as Tom O'Folliard Pepe Johnson plays the legendary Tom O'Folliard, who was considered the real-life William H. Bonney's best friend. O'Folliard fought alongside Billy the Kid and Charlie Bowdre as members of the Regulators in the Lincoln County War. headtopics.com

Billy The Kid's Supporting Cast & Characters Timothy Webber as Old Moss - Old Moss is a fictional character in Billy the Kid who helped the McCarty family move from New York City to Kansas when Billy was just a boy. He also is depicted in Billy the Kid season 1 as the first person who showed Billy how to shoot a gun.

