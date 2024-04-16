Billy Joel's 100th Concert at Madison Square Garden Cut Short on CBS

/Gray News) - To honor Billy Joel ’s 100th concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, CBS aired the concert Sunday night — which was his first concert to ever air on a broadcast network.

Unfortunately, for many viewers throughout central and eastern parts of the country, the performance was cut short, during one of his most iconic songs, ‘Piano Man.’CBS announced Monday afternoon that they will re-air the full show on April 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. “A network programming timing error ended last night’s Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song,” CBS said in their statement.

Billy Joel Concert Madison Square Garden CBS Timing Error Re-Air 'Piano Man'

