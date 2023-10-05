Billy Eppler's unexpected Mets resignation came amid MLB investigation

In a stunning development, Billy Eppler resigned Thursday as Mets general manager amid a Major League Baseball investigation.Eppler stepped down three days after he attended the news conference of new president of baseball operations David Stearns, a boss who said he was “looking forward to working with” Eppler.

While specifics on the league’s investigation were still being sought, the GM’s resignation marked another embarrassing exit for a Mets official.Corey Sipkin for the NY POST Eppler’s two immediate predecessors were Jared Porter and Zack Scott, who were both fired for off-the-field issues.

Before Porter and Scott there was Mickey Callaway, the Mets manager from 2018-19. In 2021 he was suspended and placed on MLB’s ineligible list for sending inappropriate messages and photos to female reporters. headtopics.com

This season was a far bigger struggle and culminated with the trade-deadline sell-off in which Scherzer and Justin Verlander, among others, were sold as the Mets rebuilt their farm system.

