Billy Donovan: UConn's bid to repeat as champs happening in 'totally different environment'

Billy Donovan hasn’t watched many Connecticut games. He doesn’t have the time while coaching the Chicago Bulls. But he has seen enough to know the Huskies’ bid to repeat as national champions — they are trying to become the first since Donovan’s 2007 Florida team to do so — is happening in “a totally different environment.” For starters, an abundance of talent and experience is available through the NCAA transfer portal.

Name, image and likeness money also is available to potentially keep players on campus longer than what had been the norm

