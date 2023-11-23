Billy Allen and The Pollies Discuss Collaboration After Chance Encounter

Billy Allen and The Pollies meet and discuss the possibility of collaborating after a chance encounter at a bar in Florence, Alabama.
Allen Wins Overtime Thriller in UIL Conference 6A Division 1 Playoff GameAllen players rush the field after the winning touchdown overtime of a UIL Conference 6A Division 1 area round football playoff game at Dragon Stadium in Southlake Texas, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Arlington Martin (8-4) gave Allen (8-4) everything it had, but fell just short of advancing to the regional round of the Allen running back Micah Elli, who finished with 145 yards and three touchdowns, scored the game winner in overtime to give the Eagles a 36-33 win over the Warriors Friday at Dragon Stadium. Allen head coach Lee Wiginton said his main takeaway was how proud he was of the team and coaching staff. Allen quarterback Dylan Chapman (6) goes long in the first half of a UIL Conference 6A Division 1 area round football playoff game at Dragon Stadium in Southlake Texas, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Bob Booth“Our defensive coordinator is going to have a baby any second,” Wiginton said. “Literally any second, and he’s out here just giving everything to these kids and this team.” Wiginton said Allen wins might not always look beautiful, but added its fun to watch the team play in a battle
