for the international matchup following a week in which he was a limited participant in all three days of practice.

"I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there," the 34-year-old told reporters across the pond. He offered a specific figure, adding he thinks he has aThe news gave him the confidence to say he expected to avoid the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp, while offering a promise he would be back by Week 6.

"You know I love guarantees,'' he said this summer."It's me, it's Von. I love guarantees. I want to play."Physically I feel good, I just needed more time for football in general, not necessarily my knee. Ultimately it wasn't my decision and that's what makes Brandon Beane the best GM in all of sports. headtopics.com

Same name game: QB Josh Allen vs. linebacker Josh Allen when Bills face Jaguars in LondonIt’s Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen Part II on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. One Josh Allen is the star quarterback for Buffalo. The other Josh Allen is a star linebacker for Jacksonville. The only other time they played against each other the Jags won 9-6 two years ago and Jacksonville's Allen had an interception, a sack and a fumble recovery. They’re linked not just because of their names, either. Both were selected by their respective teams at No. 7 overall — Allen the QB in the 2018 NFL draft and Allen the linebacker one year later.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau out for game against Jaguars in LondonBuffalo defensive end Greg Rousseau was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a foot injury. Bills coach Sean McDermott announced it Friday. Rousseau had two sacks in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins but hasn’t practiced this week. He has three sacks on the season and one forced fumble. The team hasn’t announced any changes in Von Miller’s status. McDermott says the edge rusher is “one day at a time' ahead of the matchup in London.

