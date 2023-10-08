Bills star LB Matt Milano carted off with leg injury during rough first quarter vs. Jags

As the Jags marched downfield in a nine-play touchdown drive that opened the scoring in London, Bills star linebacker Matt Milano injured his leg and had to be helped off the field into the blue medical tent.

And to top all that off, the Bills defense got called for roughing the passer on Lawrence's TD throw to Zay Jones. With the Jags lined up on the one-yard line, they went for two points and running back Travis Etienne jogged in to put Jacksonville up 8-0 before the first quarter had ended.

Despite missing Milano and being generally bruised and sore, the Bills defense got a big stop early in the second quarter to hold the Jaguars to a field goal. Buffalo is still scoreless with two minutes left in the half, down 11-0 to Jacksonville.Residents have mixed feelings over large ad on Wash. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Bills LB Matt Milano sustains knee injury in 1st-quarter pileup, won't return vs JaguarsBills starting linebacker Matt Milano sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out. Milano was injured while pressuring Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a 3rd-and-6 from the Buffalo 10. Milano was carted off the field after making three tackles in the game. He was named first team All-Pro by the Associated Press last season.

Bills LB Matt Milano ruled out against Jaguars with knee injury - ESPNBuffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was soon after ruled out of Sunday's game.

Bills' Von Miller says ‘safe bet’ he’ll make season debut vs. Jags in LondonBills edge rusher Von Miller says it’s a “safe bet' that he’ll make his season debut against the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Report: Matt Gaetz, Matt Rosendale Question Seriousness of Joe Biden Impeachment InquirySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Newsom signs first-in-the-nation corporate climate disclosure billsThe laws will require large corporations operating in the state to disclose both their carbon footprints and their climate-related financial risks.

Same name game: QB Josh Allen vs. linebacker Josh Allen when Bills face Jaguars in LondonIt’s Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen Part II on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. One Josh Allen is the star quarterback for Buffalo. The other Josh Allen is a star linebacker for Jacksonville. The only other time they played against each other the Jags won 9-6 two years ago and Jacksonville's Allen had an interception, a sack and a fumble recovery. They’re linked not just because of their names, either. Both were selected by their respective teams at No. 7 overall — Allen the QB in the 2018 NFL draft and Allen the linebacker one year later.