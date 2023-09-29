Bills' safety Poyer ruled out against Dolphins, opening possibility of Hamlin making season debut

Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer was ruled out from playing against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, potentially opening the door for Damar Hamlin to appear in his first regular-season game since going into cardiac arrest during a game in January. FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) plays in an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out starting saftety Jordan Poyer playing against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Friday, Sept. 29, opening the door for Damar Hamlin to suit up for the first time since having a near-death experience at Cincinnati in January. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)2 of 3FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out starting saftety Jordan Poyer playing against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Friday, Sept. 29, opening the door for Damar Hamlin to suit up for the first time since having a near-death experience at Cincinnati in January. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)3 of 3FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin speaks at a press conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
