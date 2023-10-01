Bills' safety Damar Hamlin makes season debut vs. Dolphins, plays on kickoff coverage

with the announcement of its active and inactives list Sunday morning.

with the announcement of its active and inactives list Sunday morning.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Bills’ Damar Hamlin expected to make season debut against Dolphins: reportBuffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday nearly nine months after suffering cardiac arrest.

Bills' safety Damar Hamlin makes season debut vs. Dolphins, plays on kickoff coverageNearly nine months after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills' safety made his season debut against the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo has used him on kickoff coverage, so far.

Damar Hamlin expected to make season debut vs. Dolphins, report saysBills safety Damar Hamlin reportedly is set to make his first regular-season appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest.

Bills’ Damar Hamlin expected to be active for Week 4 for first time since cardiac arrestDamar Hamlin looks like he’ll be back on the field in a game for the first time since his scary moment last year.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin to Appear in 1st Regular Season Game Since CollapseBuffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is reportedly set to appear in his first regular season game Sunday since he collapsed in Jan.

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety makes regular-season returnDamar Hamlin’s objective to resume his playing career after a near-death experience in early January became complete Sunday.