Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White exits with possible Achilles injury

Two picks against the spread for Week 3 of NFL seasonThe Bills star cornerback suffered a non-contact injury that resulted in him being carted off the field during the Bills’ divisional matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.

White’s injury happened while he covered Tyreek Hill on a failed fourth down attempt by the Dolphins during Buffalo’s 48-20 blowout win at Highmark Stadium. The former Pro Bowler came up limping on the play, andA cart eventually came out for White to end his day.

Tre’Davious White leaves the field on a cart after being injured during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins.It’s a brutal development for White, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the 2021 season that limited him to just six games last season.

There are obviously concerns with a non-contact injury that White’s season could be cut short again, although the further testing will clarify.Real concern for Achilles' injury on this play. Turns up field & weight gets way over foot, putting it into dorsiflexion. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White carted off with Achilles tendon injuryBills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off after sustaining what the team called an Achilles tendon injury in the third quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bills CB White carted off with injury to AchillesBills cornerback Tre'Davious White was carted off the field Sunday after suffering an injury to his right Achilles.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White carted off with Achilles tendon injuryORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off after sustaining what the team called an Achilles tendon injury in the thir

Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife Stadium for Jets-Chiefs following Achilles injuryAaron Rodgers is back in the building.

Josh Allen throws 4 TD passes, runs for score, Bills rout division rival Dolphins 48-20ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the Buffalo Bills brought Miami's unbeaten start to an emphatic end, b

Stefon Diggs showers fans with beer as he leads Bills to massive win over DolphinsStefon Diggs had three touchdown catches on the day as the Buffalo Bills topped the Miami Dolphins 48-20. Josh Allen had four touchdown passes and another on the ground.

Two picks against the spread for Week 3 of NFL seasonThe Bills star cornerback suffered a non-contact injury that resulted in him being carted off the field during the Bills’ divisional matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.White was being evaluated for an Achilles injury, and CBS reported he was set to an undergo an MRI.

White’s injury happened while he covered Tyreek Hill on a failed fourth down attempt by the Dolphins during Buffalo’s 48-20 blowout win at Highmark Stadium.

The former Pro Bowler came up limping on the play, andA cart eventually came out for White to end his day.

Tre’Davious White leaves the field on a cart after being injured during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins.It’s a brutal development for White, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the 2021 season that limited him to just six games last season.

There are obviously concerns with a non-contact injury that White’s season could be cut short again, although the further testing will clarify.Real concern for Achilles' injury on this play. Turns up field & weight gets way over foot, putting it into dorsiflexion.

Acts like he gets kicked & then immediately goes down.