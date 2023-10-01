Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White exits with possible Achilles injury

Two picks against the spread for Week 3 of NFL seasonThe Bills star cornerback suffered a non-contact injury that resulted in him being carted off the field during the Bills’ divisional matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.
White’s injury happened while he covered Tyreek Hill on a failed fourth down attempt by the Dolphins during Buffalo’s 48-20 blowout win at Highmark Stadium. The former Pro Bowler came up limping on the play, andA cart eventually came out for White to end his day.
Tre’Davious White leaves the field on a cart after being injured during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins.It’s a brutal development for White, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the 2021 season that limited him to just six games last season.
There are obviously concerns with a non-contact injury that White’s season could be cut short again, although the further testing will clarify.Real concern for Achilles' injury on this play. Turns up field & weight gets way over foot, putting it into dorsiflexion. headtopics.com
Acts like he gets kicked & then immediately goes down.