Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White carted off with Achilles tendon injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off after sustaining what the team called an Achilles tendon injury in the third quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

White was hurt while covering receiver Tyreek Hill up the right sideline. White suddenly pulled up favoring his right leg and fell to the turf. While being treated by Buffalo’s training staff, White was lying on his back. He showed his frustration by removing his helmet and flinging it down the field.

Bills players eventually surrounded White as he was loaded into the cart with a towel over his head and his hand on his face in dejection.

Read more:

AP »

Bills CB White carted off with injury to AchillesBills cornerback Tre'Davious White was carted off the field Sunday after suffering an injury to his right Achilles.

Property tax bills are going up next year to help pay for teachers and education programs, and bills are coming soonLook out Jacksonville. A higher property tax bill is heading your way.

Bills’ Damar Hamlin expected to be active for Week 4 for first time since cardiac arrestDamar Hamlin looks like he’ll be back on the field in a game for the first time since his scary moment last year.

Congress stares down government shutdown as lawmakers fail to advance spending billsThe federal government is set to shut down just after midnight on Oct. 1, and lawmakers aren’t anywhere closer to renewing its funding for the next fiscal year, making a shutdown this weekend all the more likely.

House passes first GOP spending bills in months as shutdown nearsCongress is still a far way off from reaching a deal to extend federal funding.

Bills' Hamlin expected on active roster vs. MiamiBills safety Damar Hamlin, who has been a healthy scratch for the team's first three games this season, is expected to be on the active roster for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off after sustaining what the team called an Achilles tendon injury in the third quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

White was hurt while covering receiver Tyreek Hill up the right sideline. White suddenly pulled up favoring his right leg and fell to the turf.

While being treated by Buffalo’s training staff, White was lying on his back. He showed his frustration by removing his helmet and flinging it down the field.

Bills players eventually surrounded White as he was loaded into the cart with a towel over his head and his hand on his face in dejection.

White missed nearly a calendar year after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee on Thanksgiving Day of the 2021 season. The 2019 All-Pro has been a starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft out of LSU.The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.