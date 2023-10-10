Bills address banged-up secondary depth by signing 12-year veteran Josh Norman to practice squad

FILE - Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills addressed their injury depleted secondary depth by signing cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The Bills (3-2) have a major hole in their secondary with starting cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. Fellow starter Christian Benford did not play in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday because of a shoulder injury.

Norman is particularly familiar with several members of the Bills staff, including head coach Sean McDermott, from his first four NFL seasons in Carolina. McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator at the time, while Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington held the same position in Carolina. headtopics.com

Norman’s playing time has decreased. After starting 92 games in his first nine seasons split between Carolina and Washington, Norman has five starts in 25 appearances over his past three seasons, including a stint with San Francisco in 2021., with starting linebacker Matt Milano (lower right leg) and starting tackle DaQuan Jones (pectoral) out indefinitely and requiring surgery.

McDermott has elected to ease the Bills back into practice after the team appeared jet-lagged on Sunday. The players have been off since returning home on Sunday, and are scheduled to have a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and a full practice a day later in advance of Buffalo hosting the New York Giants (1-4) on Sunday night. headtopics.com

