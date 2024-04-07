Billionaires Weigh in on Four-Day Workweek

Plenty of companies, from publicly traded ones like ThredUp to Kickstarter and local manufacturers like Advanced RV have made the transition away from five days in the office. Optimal productivity may not have been achieved yet, but the level of productivity combined with the work-life balance benefits has firms saying they are not looking back.

While relatively few companies have shifted to a four-day workweek, the advent of artificial intelligence apps like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini could hasten the shift. A survey found that the companies that had extensive experience using AI were more than twice as likely to be open to a four-day workweek than those who didn't. That was a point made last week by Steve Cohen, the billionaire hedge fund manager and owner of the New York Mets, who said on CNBC he supports a four-day workweek for most workers (not his own though, as long as the stock market remains open five days). Cohen thinks the increasing presence of artificial intelligence — which has already revolutionized industries like finance and healthcare — will make it easier for companies to adopt shorter workweeks

Four-Day Workweek Productivity Work-Life Balance AI Chatgpt Google Gemini Survey Steve Cohen Billionaire AI Presence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Final Four Predictions: 3 Betting Experts Weigh In on Tonight's ActionThe Covers staff make their best Final Four predictions for Saturday's March Madness games. Jason Logan, Rohit Ponnaiya, and Douglas Farmer's best bets for NC State vs. Purdue and Alabama vs. UConn.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Voters in Four States Weigh In on Presidential NomineesVoters in four states weighed in Tuesday on their parties' presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations. Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin, adding to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Voters in Four States Weigh in on Presidential NomineesVoters in Wisconsin, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York will weigh in on their parties' presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations. The tallies in Wisconsin will give hints about the share of Republicans who still aren't on board with Trump and how many Democrats are disillusioned with Biden.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Eclipse hurdles had Texas schools weigh closing for the daySome districts will close for the day expecting traffic jams and busy city services. Others will stay open for parents who can’t find child care.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Commanders may need to weigh 'mom factor' on draft dayWashington Commanders coach Dan Quinn told the NFL Network last week that it would 'be fair to envision we'd be taking a quarterback' with the second pick in the draft next month.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

These four sleepers could find their way to the women’s Final FourWhile most of the obvious choices to reach the women’s Final Four are on the top two seed lines, there are some lower seeds who are equipped to make it to Cleveland.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »