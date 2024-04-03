Billionaire Steve Cohen Believes Four-Day Work Week is Coming

Billionaire financier and Mets owner Steve Cohen believes a four-day work week could soon be the norm. He also mentions that the increasing presence of artificial intelligence and lower productivity levels on Fridays could contribute to this shift.

Cohen's family office recently bought the rights to the New York Team in a new high-tech golf league. He believes the four-day work week is imminent, leading to more leisure time and increased interest in golf.

