Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of impending debt crisis as government shutdown looms

Ray Dalio believes the US is going to have a debt crisis and is closely watching the "risky" fiscal situation, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing an interview with the billionaire investor. "How fast it transpires, I think, is going to be a function of that supply-demand issue, so I'm watching that very closely," said Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, in the interview.

The country’s debt has been under the spotlight in recent months after around the debt limit earlier this year brought the US close to a default.

Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, said he is closely watching the “risky” fiscal situation.Though the situation was averted, such partisan conflicts could hurt the country’s fiscal reputation, analysts have said.Fitch downgraded US credit rating

by a notch from the top tier, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations.

Ray Dalio says the U.S. is going to have a debt crisisThe billionaire investor's comments come as the U.S. debt levels surpassed $33 trillion for the first time in September.

The country’s debt has been under the spotlight in recent months after political brinkmanship around the debt limit earlier this year brought the US close to a default.AEarlier this week, Fitch’s peer