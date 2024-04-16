Billionaire Mark Cuban Proudly Pays Hundreds of Millions in Taxes

Billionaire Mark Cuban said he was 'proud' to pay hundreds of millions in taxes to the IRS in a ridiculed X post ahead of Tax Day. The Dallas Mavericks owner made the statement on Sunday during a back-and-forth argument with OutKick writer Ian Miller after Cuban criticized former President Trump’s tax cut policies .

pay what I owe. Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS. $288,000,000.00. This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year. Tag a former president that you know doesn’t,' Cuban responded, dodging Miller's question about paying his 'fair share.' Miller replied, 'So why don’t you and your companies pay more than what you owe in order to fix the injustice of the Trump tax cuts?' Several fellow X users further piled on Cuban.

