Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $1 Million to Alliance to End Homelessness

Billionaire donor MacKenzie Scott has gifted $1 million to the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County . The donation marks the largest in the nonprofit’s history.The Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County was gifted a $1 million donation from Yield Giving, the charitable organization established by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
The nonprofit coordinates efforts across 130 Chicagoland suburbs and about 40 agencies to prevent and end homelessness in the area. Founded in 2005 after evolving beyond the task force it began as, the nonprofit helps to provide emergency shelter and permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness as well as linking clients to necessary services. “We’ve spent the million dollars 10 times over already in terms of the gaps, in terms of what we need in our homeless response system,” said Continuum of Care Planning Director for the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County Katie Eigha
