Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $1 Million to Alliance to End Homelessness

Billionaire donor MacKenzie Scott has gifted $1 million to the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County . The donation marks the largest in the nonprofit’s history.The Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County was gifted a $1 million donation from Yield Giving, the charitable organization established by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The nonprofit coordinates efforts across 130 Chicagoland suburbs and about 40 agencies to prevent and end homelessness in the area. Founded in 2005 after evolving beyond the task force it began as, the nonprofit helps to provide emergency shelter and permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness as well as linking clients to necessary services. “We’ve spent the million dollars 10 times over already in terms of the gaps, in terms of what we need in our homeless response system,” said Continuum of Care Planning Director for the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County Katie Eigha

Mackenzie Scott Alliance To End Homelessness Suburban Cook County Donation Nonprofit Chicagoland Suburbs Agencies Homelessness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist and Amazon co-founder, donates $640 million to hundreds of nonprofitsMacKenzie Scott, who co-founded Amazon, originally planned to grant $250 million, but expanded the awardee pool after receiving so many impressive applications.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $640M to 361 small nonprofitsThe Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just issued a ruling that blocks Texas's controversial immigration law, SB 4, again. The court is hearing arguments on Wednesday.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $640M to 361 small nonprofitsWhile Bernie Moreno earned the win in the Ohio Republican Senate race, voters decided on several local issues.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $640M to 361 small nonprofitsThe Fort Worth City Council unanimously approved a pilot program to help the homeless, where they'll spend more than $1 million to place people in housing.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $640M to 361 small nonprofitsThe Coalition of the Haitian Community in Jacksonville took to the steps of Jacksonville City Hall for a rally Tuesday.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $640M to 361 small nonprofitsThose EMS crews were the first in the state to be equipped with whole blood.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »