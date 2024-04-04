Billionaire Investor Steve Cohen Predicts Four-Day Work Week with AI

Billionaire investor and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen believes that artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to a four-day work week for most workers. Cohen stated that the majority of workers will eventually have a four-day work week and three-day weekend, allowing for more leisure time . His belief in a shorter work week influenced his investment in a startup golf league called the Tomorrow Golf League (TGL).

Cohen explained that with the rise of AI, people are less productive on Fridays, making a four-day work week inevitable

