Billionaire investor Bill Ackman considering deal with Elon Musk’s X: report

Bill Ackman reignites feud with nemesis Carl Icahn after scathing Hindenburg report

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that he would consider a transaction with Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter. Pershing Square SPARC Holdings Ltd, said that it will pursue business combinations with privately-held companies after receiving regulatory approval from U.S regulators for distributing special purpose acquisition rights.

The SPARC, an affiliate of Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, is targeting companies that seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 billion of capital, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Ackman’s SPARC is a variation of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the market for which has cooled since its peak in 2021 as investors nursed losses on many deals.that he has no idea if X is interested and would still need to determine whether or not a deal is doable.

Read more:

nypost »

Ackman's SPARC is seeking new deals with private companies By ReutersAckman's SPARC is seeking new deals with private companies

Ackman's SPARC is seeking new deals with private companiesPershing Square SPARC Holdings Ltd, said that it will pursue business combinations with privately-held companies after receiving regulatory approval from U.S regulators for distributing special purpose acquisition rights.

| Bill Ackman Tweets a Lot of Big Ideas. His Biggest Might Be Combining With Twitter Itself.The prolific social-media user says he would consider a deal with Elon Musk’s company, now known as X, for his new vehicle.

Bill Ackman reportedly said he would ‘absolutely' do a deal with X with his new SPARC funding vehicleBill Ackman would ‘absolutely’ do a deal with X with his new SPARC funding vehicle, he told The Wall Street Journal.

Bill Ackman's SPAC gets green light from the SEC and he's looking for something to buyThe Securities and Exchange Commission greenlit what the Pershing Square CEO has called a SPARC — a special purpose acquisition rights company.

Bill Ackman's SPAC gets OK from the SEC and he's ready for a deal: ‘please call me'The Securities and Exchange Commission greenlit what the Pershing Square CEO has called a SPARC — a special purpose acquisition rights company.

Bill Ackman reignites feud with nemesis Carl Icahn after scathing Hindenburg report

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that he would consider a transaction with Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pershing Square SPARC Holdings Ltd, said that it will pursue business combinations with privately-held companies after receiving regulatory approval from U.S regulators for distributing special purpose acquisition rights.

The SPARC, an affiliate of Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, is targeting companies that seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 billion of capital, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Ackman’s SPARC is a variation of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the market for which has cooled since its peak in 2021 as investors nursed losses on many deals.that he has no idea if X is interested and would still need to determine whether or not a deal is doable.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s interested in a transaction with Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter.