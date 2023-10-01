Billionaire investor Bill Ackman considering deal with Elon Musk’s X: report

Bill Ackman reignites feud with nemesis Carl Icahn after scathing Hindenburg report
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that he would consider a transaction with Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter. Pershing Square SPARC Holdings Ltd, said that it will pursue business combinations with privately-held companies after receiving regulatory approval from U.S regulators for distributing special purpose acquisition rights.
The SPARC, an affiliate of Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, is targeting companies that seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 billion of capital, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Ackman’s SPARC is a variation of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the market for which has cooled since its peak in 2021 as investors nursed losses on many deals.that he has no idea if X is interested and would still need to determine whether or not a deal is doable.
Bill Ackman reignites feud with nemesis Carl Icahn after scathing Hindenburg report
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that he would consider a transaction with Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter.
Pershing Square SPARC Holdings Ltd, said that it will pursue business combinations with privately-held companies after receiving regulatory approval from U.S regulators for distributing special purpose acquisition rights.
The SPARC, an affiliate of Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, is targeting companies that seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 billion of capital, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Ackman’s SPARC is a variation of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the market for which has cooled since its peak in 2021 as investors nursed losses on many deals.that he has no idea if X is interested and would still need to determine whether or not a deal is doable.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s interested in a transaction with Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter.