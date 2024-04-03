Billionaire GOP Megadonor Donates to Moderate PAC

Billionaire Jeff Yass, a GOP megadonor, gave $1 million to the Moderate PAC in 2022. The super PAC supports centrist Democratic candidates and is working to unseat Lee. Moderate PAC President Ty Strong revealed that Yass had donated an even greater sum to the group, though he didn’t disclose the exact amount. Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) arrives for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D-PA) inauguration, Jan. 17, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) “I went to Jeff Yass and made a proposal,” Strong said. “He knew nothing about Summer. … He’s a really wealthy guy, so he made a donation in line with his wealth. But there’s other Pittsburgh people that are now seeing this and doing the same thing. And so it’s not Jeff Yass, it’s me and Pittsburgh who realized that this far-left member shouldn’t be representing a D-plus-eight distric

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GOP megadonor funds super PAC targeting Summer LeePennsylvania businessperson Jeff Yass donated to Moderate PAC in recent weeks.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Pa. billionaire Jeff Yass could end up in a Donald Trump White House: ReportJeff Yass is being mentioned as as potential Treasury secretary after uniting with Donald Trump on the TikTok fight.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Is Never Trump Billionaire Jeffrey Yass Really Coming to Bail Out Trump?The New York Times recently reported that Jeffrey Yass plans to make a “significant donation” to Trump’s political operation. The reality is more complicated.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

‘Moderate-on-moderate violence’: SF mayoral race’s next actWith the dust settling from San Francisco's March 5 election, we’re entering into a period of “moderate-on-moderate violence.”

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Moderate Democratic Super PAC attacks member of the SquadThe PAC is launching a new $150,000 ad buy in the Pittsburgh media market.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Taylor Swift Is Already a Billionaire, But She’s Also a Special Other Kind of BillionaireBut would she have gotten there quicker if she was a man?

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »