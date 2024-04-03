Billionaire GOP Megadonor Donates to Moderate PAC

Billionaire Jeff Yass, a GOP megadonor, gave $1 million to the Moderate PAC in 2022. The super PAC supports centrist Democratic candidates and is working to unseat Lee. Moderate PAC President Ty Strong revealed that Yass had donated an even greater sum to the group, though he didn’t disclose the exact amount. Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) arrives for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D-PA) inauguration, Jan. 17, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) “I went to Jeff Yass and made a proposal,” Strong said. “He knew nothing about Summer. … He’s a really wealthy guy, so he made a donation in line with his wealth. But there’s other Pittsburgh people that are now seeing this and doing the same thing. And so it’s not Jeff Yass, it’s me and Pittsburgh who realized that this far-left member shouldn’t be representing a D-plus-eight distric
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »
Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »
Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »
Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »
Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »
Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »