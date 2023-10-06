Billionaire friend of Clarence Thomas bucks Democrats' demands in Supreme Court inquiry

A billionaire friend of Justice Clarence Thomas is refusing to satisfy Senate Democrats' demands to reveal a full list of"payments or gifts of travel and lodging" given to Supreme Court justices, suggesting it lacks the authority to do so.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) and fellow member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) revealed the correspondence on Friday from billionaire David Sokol's counsel in response to its"ongoing oversight investigation" into alleged ethical violations by members of the high court.

Durbin and Whitehouse have long sought to surface potential ethical dilemmas on the high court, especially in the wake of nonprofit ProPublica's reporting on Republican-appointed justices, and vowed Friday to"continue to investigate these ethical violations. headtopics.com

“This letter from one of the billionaires who has been swarming around the Supreme Court demonstrates why Justice Alito’s public comments were clearly unethical," the pair said in a joint statement. Schneider argued,"We can discern no plausible connection between an enumerated power and imposing an ethics code on the Supreme Court. ... Indeed, as the Committee certainly knows, Justice Samuel Alito recently made this same point.

The response from Sokol's counsel appeared to point to Justice Samuel Alito's summer Wall Street Journal interview with attorney David Rivkin in which Alito said,"No provision in the Constitution gives the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period. headtopics.com

Durbin has tried without success to have Chief Justice John Roberts open some form of investigation into Alito, saying the justice was improperly opining on a piece of legislation Whitehouse proposed in July, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act, which would require the high court to adopt a code of conduct and mechanism to investigate alleged violations of it by justices.

