Billie Jean King Proposes Plan for Annika Sorenstam to Bring Women’s Pro Event to Augusta National

Augusta National hosts a women’s amateur tournament, but the course has yet to host a professional tournament for women. King thinks it’d be great for Sorenstam to push for that to happen, now that she’s a member of the exclusive club.

The topic came up when King and Sorenstam both spoke Wednesday for the “Parity Week by Gainbridge,” which will showcase three women’s sports events next week, including a golf tournament in Sorenstam’s name and a tennis tournament in King’s.

“My prayer for Augusta is to have a women’s LPGA event,” King said during a press conference. “I know they have the amateur girls, but I want to see a pro tournament. So I hope that happens. I think you (Annika) will make a big difference. You stand for so much and people listen to you and appreciate you.”The tennis legend knows better than anyone how it feels to push through gender barriers in sport.

A reporter asked Sorenstam if bringing a women’s professional tournament to Augusta would bring “parity” to women’s golf, but King quickly jumped in. “Don’t put her on the hot spot yet,” King said. “We’ve got to give her a couple years, man. She’s got to get to know the members first. You’ve got to get to know how it works.”

Sorenstam has won 10 major tournaments and 90 golf events overall, and she's been named the LPGA Player of the Year eight times.

