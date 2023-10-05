Billie Eilish's journey celebrated in new comic book

Publisher TidalWave Comics has added the American popstar to its "Female Force" series that celebrates "prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists.

In the 22-page comic book, readers will learn about Eilish's transition from dance to music and the collaboration process with her brother Finneas.

Read more:

Reuters »

Photographer Loses Lawsuit Over His Photos in Billie Eilish DocumentaryA photographer has lost a lawsuit against Apple over images that appeared in the background of a documentary about singer Billie Eilish.

David Beckham Tells Victoria Beckham to 'Be Honest' After She Claims She Grew Up 'Working Class'In a new clip from Netflix's new 'Beckham' docuseries, David Beckham interrupts his wife Victoria's interview to question her after she says she grew up 'working class.'

Woman speaks out after facing alleged racially motivated assault on Boston trainVivian Dang told ABC News she hopes she can encourage others to speak out.

Anne Hathaway Reacts to Meryl Streep Reunion and If She'd Do Another Project With Her (Exclusive)Anne Hathaway chats with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York City premiere of 'She Came to Me.' The actress shares her reaction to reuniting with Meryl Streep at the Albie Awards last week and if she'd ever do another project with her. Anne also opens up about why she was drawn to 'She Came to Me' and what she hopes viewers take away from it. 'She Came to Me' hits theaters on Oct. 6. This project has been approved for promotion by SAG-AFTRA.\r



Lainey Wilson on Singing With Dolly, Covering 4 Non-Blondes, GrammysThe Louisiana songwriter talks singing with Dolly Parton, covering 4 Non Blondes, and “opening” for Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran First British Artist to Receive Gold BRIT Billion Award for 10 Billion UK StreamsHe follows on heels of Billie Eilish receiving the BRIT Billion last week for her one billion streams.