Billie Eilish Debuts New Tattoo on Instagram

Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment.

She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues

Billie Eilish Tattoo Instagram Close Friends Cursive Script

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



InStyle / 🏆 103. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alicia Keys' Son Wants to Be BFFs With Taylor Swift and Billie EilishAlicia Keys' reveals her son Genesis got messages from Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Billie Eilish’s Old Choir Teacher Says Oscars Speech Shout-Out Was ‘The Ultimate Compliment’Billie Eilish's childhood choir teacher is thankful that her lessons stuck with the star.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

The Best (and Worst) Fashion Looks From the OscarsBest and Worst Oscars Red Carpet Looks: Zendaya, Billie Eilish & More

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

'Barbie' ballad 'What Was I Made For?' makes Billie Eilish the youngest person to win 2 OscarsWhat were Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell made for.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Billie Eilish and Finneas win best original song Oscar for 'Barbie' ballad, 'What Was I Made For?'What were Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell made for.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and more wear red pins to the 2024 Oscars to call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas warBillie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and Ava DuVernay wear red pins to the 2024 Oscars

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »