Bill to Rename Airport After Trump is a Stunt

“Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison.”, a newly introduced bill to designate Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia as Donald J. Trump International Airport, is just one sentence short of being an excellent piece of legislation. If only there were a Section 2 stating that in exchange for the honor, Donald J. Trump would stop running for president, it could be signed into law next week.

Friday and was covered more widely this week. Some reports described the legislation’s introduction as the beginning of a “” from House Republicans to rename the federally owned airport after Trump. That’s generous. There’s absolutely nothing impelling this forward. It’s a stunt bill designed to get its sponsors press coverage (congrats) for innovative obsequiousness to Trump. And sheesh, does the lead sponsor, Pennsylvania Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, lay it on thick

