Bill to Raise Penalties for Human Smuggling and Stash Houses Heads to Texas Governor for Approval

Border security is among the key matters still left to tackle. A bill that would raise penalties for human smuggling and stash houses is now heading to Gov. Greg Abbott for approval. However, progress has been slower on other measures, like funding for additional border wall installations and new criminal charges for illegal entry into Texas

A few weeks ago, WOAI/KABB first reported on the possibility of peace officers having the authority to return migrants to a port of entry at the Southern border under House Bill 4. Many logistical details were uncertain at that time. We're working out the logistics about how we identify those folks, and do some of those things to make sure we know who it is, and make sure if we have a re-entry problem that we can deal with that," said Rep. David Spiller, who filed the bill, said in a mid-October House committee meeting. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the legal challenges this law might face, after a 2012 Supreme Court ruling determined states cannot create their own immigration law.

