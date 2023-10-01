Bill Maher tells Biden to drop out of 2024 race, compares him to RBG: ‘Voters think he’s too old’

‘Sick and tired’: Biden rips GOP on shutdown, demands separate bill to fund Ukraine

Despite Wall Street and voter reservations, the money is on a Trump vs. Biden rematch Bill Maher called on Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election, saying the 80-year-old incumbent is too old to run for president and likened him to the late

“Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again, he’s going to turn the country back over to Trump and go… down in history as Ruth Bader Biden, the person who doesn’t know when to quit and so does great damage to their party and their country,” Maher said, referring to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Although he acknowledged Biden’s success over Donald Trump in 2020, Maher rejected Democrat’s optimistic narrative that the president will repeat his success in 2024. “You can be a national treasure and still be too old for the job. If I’m on a plane and the pilot says, ‘This is your captain, Buzz Aldrin,’ I’m getting off,” Maher joked. headtopics.

The host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” mocked Biden on Friday night, describing the president as the “only democrat who can lose to Trump,” despite the men only having a four-year age difference.

“Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again, he’s going to turn the country back over to Trump and go… down in history as Ruth Bader Biden, the person who doesn’t know when to quit and so does great damage to their party and their country,” Maher said, referring to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg notoriously decided to not retire during the Obama administration when she could have been replaced with a liberal justice, only to die at the age of 87 in September 2020 during the Trump administration.“What matters is voters think Biden’s too old. What matters is he’s going to lose to Trump,” he added.

Although he acknowledged Biden’s success over Donald Trump in 2020, Maher rejected Democrat’s optimistic narrative that the president will repeat his success in 2024.

Maher touted Biden as Democrat’s best bet in the last election and described him as a competent president who tackled several national and foreign issues well.But for Maher, the positives were far outweighed by the risks for Biden, who is already the nation’s oldest president.

“You can be a national treasure and still be too old for the job. If I’m on a plane and the pilot says, ‘This is your captain, Buzz Aldrin,’ I’m getting off,” Maher joked.

Maher went on to claim that his comments shouldn’t be seen as ageism, saying that these issues should be judged on a case-by-case scenario. And with Biden, Maher said the decision was apparent through his countless gaffes as president.Many Democrats fear that Biden’s age could result in a second term for Donald Trump, who is leading the Republican polls.“Every political discussion… when it comes to Joe Biden, people say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run, isn’t he?’” ScarboroughAbout 75 percent of Americans have said they’re seriously concerned about Biden’s age and feel his ability to serve another full term would be hindered by it,

A majority of Democrats and left-leaning voters also said that the party should nominate someone other than Biden, but 82% of them could not name any specific alternative they would like to see run for office.

Unlike his opponent, Trump has seemingly avoided any hot topic discourse about his age despite only being four years younger. If Trump wins in 2024, he would be 82 and eclipse Biden’s record as the oldest president ever.

Many Democrats fear that Biden's age could result in a second term for Donald Trump, who is leading the Republican polls.

