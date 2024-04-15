Bill Maher Mocks CNN's Coverage of Trump's 2024 White House Bid

by RAY LEWIS | The National Desk Bill Maher , winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif Bill Maher on Sunday ridiculed CNN ’s coverage of former President Donald Trump ’s 2024 White House bid.

During the town hall, Trump touted his administration’s aggressive action at the southern border, arguing it limited the entry of illegal immigrants. The former president also championed Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which his three Supreme Court appointees voted to overturn federal abortion protections.

Conservative voters have purportedly told Maher they don't like Trump, but prefer him to liberal candidates. Maher argued CNN should have covered the former president’s current presidential campaign by focusing on his voters.

