Bill Maher Criticizes Democrats' 'Shadow Campaigns' and Praises Dean Phillips' Challenge to Biden

'Real Time' host Bill Maher took a swipe at prominent Democrats whom he accused of running 'shadow campaigns' while offering kudos to Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who formally launched a primary challenge against President Biden. Maher heaped praise for Phillips' entry in the Democratic primary last week and while he stressed to the candidate it wasn't necessarily an endorsement, he told the 2024 hopeful he 'could' eventually endorse him
. 'I endorsed the idea,' Maher said Friday, 'because I did an editorial a couple weeks ago calling Ruth Bader Biden. And look, we both struggle with the same thing. We like Joe Biden, right? And we think he's done a good job. Ruth Bader Ginsburg did a good job and did not know when to quit, and that's why you're here.' BILL MAHER ALREADY BOOSTING DEAN PHILLIPS' CHALLENGE TO BIDEN: ‘HE’S 54! DID I MENTION HE'S 54?' 'And it's not like others are doing this in a — sort of a — shadow campaign,' Maher later said. 'I mean, Gavin Newsom, our governor, seems to be all over the world.' 'I saw that,' Phillips smirked. 'You know, they're going to the battleground states in the private — they're really doing it, but I feel like at least you are honest, and you're saying, 'No, I'm gonna do it.' Just do it
