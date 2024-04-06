Bill Introduced to Rename Miami Federal Correctional Institution After Donald J. Trump

On Friday, representatives Gerry Connolly, Jared Moskowitz, and John Garamendi unveiled a bill to rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida the “ Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.” In a statement, Connolly said, “When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison.… I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J.

Trump the only honor he truly deserves.” Noting that Trump “loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings,” Moskowitz said, “he’s never had his name on a federal building before and as a public servant I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality.” Garamendi echoed, “Donald J. Trump is the first former president in US history to be criminally indicted, with 88 offenses in four criminal cases to date

Bill Rename Miami Federal Correctional Institution Donald J. Trump Honor Former President Criminally Indicted

