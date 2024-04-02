Bill introduced to rename Dulles Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport

The bill, which was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for further consideration, would designate Dulles Airport -- located outside the nation's capital in Virginia -- as the 'Donald J. Trump International Airport.' 'Freedom. Prosperity. Strength. That's what America stood for under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump -- the best president of my lifetime. And that's why I'm introducing legislation to rename Dulles as the Donald J.

Trump International Airport,' Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler The Pennsylvania Republican introduced the legislation last Friday and six other members co-sponsored it: Reps. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, Troy Nehls, R-Texas, Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., Barry Moore, R-Ala. and Mike Waltz, R-Fla. It's not yet clear how the bill will fare in the GOP-controlled House, though it's likely to be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate -- meaning it would not become law

